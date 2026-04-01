R Ashwin hails Yuzvendra Chahal after he foxes Jos Buttler in PBKS’ IPL 2026 clash against GT: ‘Yuzi is back’

Yuzvendra Chahal may have last played for India in 2023, but he continues to show his worth in the IPL (CREIMAS/IPL Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav may currently be the preferred wristspinner in India’s white-ball teams, but a bowler with whom he tasted a lot of success, as a pair, continues to show his worth in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Yuzvendra Chahal may have last played for India in 2023, but he continues to show his worth in the IPL, where his ability to control the game in the middle overs is arguably better than anybody in the tournament.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Chahal for the way he deceived Jos Buttler in the Punjab Kings’ match against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, explaining the differences between him and the likes of the Mumbai Indians spin duo of Allah Ghazanfar and Mayank Markhande.