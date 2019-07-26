R Ashwin expresses amazement as eight balls go missing during TNPL game

It was raining sixes in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) clash Thursday between TUTI Patriots and Lyca Kovai Kings at NPR College Ground in Dindigul. A total of 30 sixes were hit in a rain-curtained 13-overs per side match between the two sides. Both TUTI Patriots and Lyca Kovai Kings hit 15 sixes each in their innings and broke the record of most sixes in an innings in TNPL history.

The short boundaries motivated batsmen to take the aerial route on most occasions, which resulted in at least eight balls going missing during the match. Seeing this, Dindigul Dragons’ skipper Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted:

13 overs game and 8 balls lost already!!! one helluva game. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 25, 2019

Out of the 304 runs scored in the match, 180 runs were scored through sixes, almost 60 per cent of the total runs. There were only 10 fours hit in the entire match. Lyca Kovai Kings relied heavily on sixes as their innings included just three fours.

Anthony Dhas of Kovai Kings hit the most number of sixes in the match. Dhas’ quickfire 26-ball 63 included two fours and seven sixes. But his heroics towards the end of the innings could not help them chase down the target of 156 runs and they lost the match by six runs.

Best view in the house! A memorable game not just for the players and fans, but for the umpires as well! #TNPL2019 #NammaPasangaNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/efL3tYGUFN — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 26, 2019

For the Patriots, skipper V Subramania Siva top-scored with 21-ball 44, which included two fours and five sixes. He was supported by opener Akshay Srinivasan (31) and Vasanth Saravanan (29) as the team posted 155 in the first innings.