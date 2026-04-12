R Ashwin on Sanju Samson after 56-ball 115: ‘I just want to give Sanju one message. This is not enough…don’t want 80,90 or 100 from Sanju, I don’t want that’

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday registered their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Sanju Samson scored a sublime 56-ball 115 to help the hosts win against the Delhi Capitals. However, former Indian cricketer R Ashwin opined that this was not enough from Samson. His job is to keep piling on points.

“I just want to give Sanju one message. This is not enough. This is now two points, I don’t want 80,90 or 100 from Sanju, I don’t want that. CSK got 2 points, need two more on the 14th, and then two more points after that, that is it. His job is that. He looks switched on now. When he wins six points in three games with his bat, then I will love him, that is my wish for him,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.