R Ashwin on Sanju Samson after 56-ball 115: ‘I just want to give Sanju one message. This is not enough…don’t want 80,90 or 100 from Sanju, I don’t want that’

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Chennai Super Kings on Saturday registered their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Sanju Samson scored a sublime 56-ball 115 to help the hosts win against the Delhi Capitals. However, former Indian cricketer R Ashwin opined that this was not enough from Samson. His job is to keep piling on points.
“I just want to give Sanju one message. This is not enough. This is now two points, I don’t want 80,90 or 100 from Sanju, I don’t want that. CSK got 2 points, need two more on the 14th, and then two more points after that, that is it. His job is that. He looks switched on now. When he wins six points in three games with his bat, then I will love him, that is my wish for him,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Chennai managed to get 212 runs, which Ashwin thought were not enough, and Delhi should have gotten those runs. “Delhi should have chased this score down, I think even 230 would have been less, the wicket was that good. Delhi could not adapt. CSK had the chance to score 230-240, and they lost the opportunity. They did not do two things. Sure, Ayush Mhatre scored a fifty, but they have so many spin hitters like Brevis and Dube. So, they should have taken that risk,” R Ashwin said.
“Ayush Mhatre played really well, scored 50 off 30 balls, but Brevis or Dube can hit 3-4 sixes in an over. They have that ability. If there were two 20-run overs, then the score would have been 240. CSK were at 160 after the 15th over mark, and DC did a solid comeback from there, why? Because they had two tired batters in Ayush and Sanju. I was not surprised. According to me, it was a bit late and should have been done sooner,” he added.
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