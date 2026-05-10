R Ashwin calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play Tests for India

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the ground after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, Friday, April 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the game to succeed across formats and said he would not mind watching the 15-year-old play Test cricket in the future.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ashwin said the youngster’s fearless approach and ability to dominate bowlers at such a young age made him one of the most exciting talents in Indian cricket.

“He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn’t mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats of the game. Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you,” the 39-year-old said.