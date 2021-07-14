R Ashwin bags six-wicket haul in County cricket

R Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell for Surrey in the second innings. (Surrey/Screengrab)

India off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday claimed a sic-wicket haul in the second innings of his Surrey debut in the four-day county fixture against Somerset at the Oval on Wednesday.

Opening the attack, Ashwin picked up the wickets of Steven Davies, Tom Lammonby, and James Hildreth early in his spell to leave Somerset at 31/3.

Bowling to the left-handers – Davies and Lammonby, Ashwin got the ball to turn and bounce as the Somerset duo perished while trying to attack him.

Hildreth was his third victim, trapped lbw as he tried to counter the off-spinner by playing on the backfoot.

Ashwin clean bowled George Bartlett to claim his fourth victim. Roelof van der Merwe was his fifth wicket leaving Somerset at 60/7 at lunch on Day 4.

In the second session, Ashwin bowled Marchant de Lange to pick up his sixth wicket in the innings.

Ashwin’s spell of 6/27 after 15 overs, helped Surrey bundle out Somerset for just 69 in the second innings, needing 259 runs to win the match.

Earlier, Ashwin, who is playing his maiden first-class match for Surrey at the Oval, returned with figures of 1/96 in the first innings.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated five-match Test series against England, this game will serve as valuable match practice for the off-spinner. The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series.

Meanwhile, Surrey were bowled out for 240 runs in their first innings, conceding a lead of 189. Ashwin was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Jack Leach.