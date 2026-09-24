Former Indian cricketer lauds R Ashwin for backing Agarkar: ‘Takes guts to say what he has said…’

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has stepped in to support Ajit Agarkar, who has parted ways with the national team as chief selector. During his tenure as head, Agarkar never shied away from unpopular decisions. Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, was empathetic to Agarkar’s situation, which another former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, later appreciated Ashwin for showing support to Agarkar.

“The fact is that Ajit Agarkar had the responsibility to take a lot of big decisions in this stint; he had to phase out the senior players, and it cannot be easy. I was one of the senior players phased out during his tenure, but still by keeping some distance from that, I want to say that he has been a very good chairman of selectors. If we look at what all he has done with the team,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.