‘After that day, we just forgot about it’: Quinton de Kock reveals aftermath of South Africa losing T20 World Cup 2024 final vs India

In the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup against India, South Africa looked the favourites to lift their first world title even in the later stages of the match. But they ultimately fell short as India struck back late and clinched the trophy, ending their own long drought of ICC trophies. On Sunday, the two teams will face each other once again in the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup and Proteas’ wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock reveals what went down in the camp after that heartbreaking loss in the final.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“To be honest, after that day, we just forgot about it, in all honesty. I don’t think any of us really wanted to speak about it. Everyone went home and kind of went through their own process how to deal with it. We didn’t need to talk about it as a team. That’s pretty much it. We never really spoke about it. I think from there, I haven’t been around with the team since then, not much, so they probably have, but I’ve only just joined for the last couple of months. So, as far as I know that’s all that’s happened,” de Kock said on Saturday in the pre-match press conference.