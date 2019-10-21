Watch: Quinton de Kock returns pitch invader’s slipper after he is escorted out by guards

During the opening day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa on Saturday, a fan managed to break through the security cordon and ran towards the playing area to touch the feet of South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

The incident took place while de Kock was fielding inside the 30-yard circle and the invader managed to touch his feet before he was escorted out of the playing area by security guards. During the commotion, the fan left the playing area without one of his slippers and de Kock was seen picking up the footwear and tossing it in the direction in which the security personnel took him.

After Aiden Markram was ruled out of the final Test due to a wrist injury, de Kock filled in for the opening slot. However, with Heinrich Klaasen also in the playing XI, de Kock wasn’t the wicketkeeper in this match.

This isn’t the first time a fan has breached security during the series to enter the playing area. In the Test series opener in Visakhapatnam, a fan ran up to Virat Kohli on the third day to take a selfie with the Indian skipper.

India are on the cusp of completing a clean sweep over South Africa in the Test series and are two wickets away from another comprehensive win.