Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed wins the toss, Quetta to field first

PSL 2023 Live Score, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Updates: After a humbling 67-run loss against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings, Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars will be looking to bounce back against struggling Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Quetta will take on defending champions Lahore in Karachi. Both teams are at the bottom of the table.

Lahore started their campaign with a narrow one-run win over Multan Sultan, courtesy an excellent last over from speedster Zaman Khan. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan’s Gladiators has been inconsistent. They were thumped by Multan Sultan in their opening match by nine wickets. However, they bounced back in style against Karachi Kings and win the match by six runs. On Monday, James Neesham’s brilliant all-round show eased Peshawar Zalmi to a four-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.

Follow Live Updates of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match below.