Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed wins the toss, Quetta to field first

PSL 2023 Live Score, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Updates: After a humbling 67-run loss against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings, Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars will be looking to bounce back against struggling Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Quetta will take on defending champions Lahore in Karachi. Both teams are at the bottom of the table.
Lahore started their campaign with a narrow one-run win over Multan Sultan, courtesy an excellent last over from speedster Zaman Khan. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan’s Gladiators has been inconsistent. They were thumped by Multan Sultan in their opening match by nine wickets. However, they bounced back in style against Karachi Kings and win the match by six runs. On Monday, James Neesham’s brilliant all-round show eased Peshawar Zalmi to a four-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.
Follow Live Updates of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match below.
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League in Karachi.
Karachi pinned down Lahore Kings in their defence of 186 runs at the National Stadium, winning the contest by 67 runs. Akif Javed grabbed a 4-fer and was the pick among the bowlers. Earlier captain Imad Wasim (35 off 19), James Vince (46 off 36) and Matthew Wade (36 off 24) inspired the hosts to finish at 185/5 in their quota of 20 overs. [Read more]
Jimmy Neesham (37 off 23) and Rovman Powell (36 off 23) constructed a four wicket win for Peshawar Zalmi in their third match of the 2022/23 season, chasing down 155 with nine balls to spare.
Courtesy of a Iftikhar Ahmed fifty and some vital contributions from Sarfaraz Ahmed and Odean Smith, Quetta Gladiators posted 154/4 runs on the board in the 9th T20 of the Pakistan Super League on Monday. [Read more]
155 was never going to be enough to defend for Quetta Gladiators against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi as the former lost their second match out of the three they've played so far in the Pakistan Super League. Up against them tonight are Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars, who currently sit at the bottom of the points table after two matches with just two points and a torrid net run rate. Needless to say, it's still early days in PSL 2023 but a crucial match nevertheless for the two teams. Stay tuned as we bring this game to you.