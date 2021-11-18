Quaid-e-Azam Sunday Cricket League sever ties with Yorkshire, ECB

The Quaid-e-Azam Sunday Cricket League (QASCL) on Wednesday severed ties with the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) due to “neglect and preferential treatment” by both the boards.

The QASCL, which was founded in 1980, is the first Asian league to be recognised by the ECB.

As per a report published by The Daily Mail, the QASCL has refused to pay its affiliation fee to the ECB until pending issues, including being locked out of the Yorkshire pyramid structure, were solved.

“The teams who play in our league have come about in the last 20-30 years and we’ve always played at the lowest level of the system. Some of these clubs have become quite good and successful and want to play at a higher level which they feel would be more appropriate for them. But there are examples where clubs have applied to join other leagues in the Yorkshire pyramid structure but despite having the facilities, meeting the criteria, they have not been able to join other leagues because club members from the other leagues don’t want to vote us in,” Taj Butt, the QASCL chairman, was quoted as saying to The Daily Mail.

“It’s the arrogant nature of the institution (YCB) that they simply ignore us. We’ve been waiting three years for a response and we still haven’t received a response which is why our clubs have been forced to take this action.”

The pyramid structure, which aims to bring together the county’s clubs, was introduced by the YCB in 2016. But for clubs outside the pyramid, they are dependent on club members inside the respective pyramid leagues to vote them in.

The QASCL also raised the issue of distribution of funds by the ECB.

“The ECB makes funding available for all clubs across England and Wales so that they can improve facilities and make cricket more accessible. We have worked closely with local authorities in Bradford, Leeds and Sheffield to fund 50 non-turf pitches in locations that will enable more people to play cricket. The ECB contributed £750,000 to the redevelopment of Bradford Park Avenue into an elite facility has resulted in large numbers of people using the ground, while we’re committed to funding £500,000 towards an Urban Centre at Parkside Sports Centre in West Bowling in Bradford,” said an ECB spokesperson.

The YCB did not respond to The Daily Mail‘s request to comment.