Quadrangular tournament on the cards for India A

In a bid to maintain the continuity when it comes to exposure for India’s fringe players, the BCCI has decided to host a quadrangular tournament in late July, featuring Australia A and South Africa A.

The visitors will take on India A and India B, which will be the fourth team made up of additional reserve players.

South Africa A team will be playing two four day game in Bangalore followed by quadrangular featuring Australia A at Vijawada. The Australia A team will be playing two four day game against India A in Vizag.

The BCCI has similar plans for India under 19 team in September. The Indian board has invited Afghanistan under 19 and Nepal under 19 team to play quadrangular series as a prepartion for under 19 Asia Cup. The matches will be likely to be held in Kolkata. The India under 19 team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month for they will be playing two four day games followed by one day series.

The decision or idea to have more games for India A players and India under 19 is learnt to have come from Rahul Dravid, who is currently in England with the second-string, who are presently involved in a tri-series pitting England Lions and West Indies A before they play the home team in four-day contests.

“There is no tournament for India A once the England tour is over. So Dravid had requested us to have more series for them in order for there to be a continuity. The reason we are having two teams, India A and B, is so that more fringe players get an opportunity against decent teams. Similar is the case with under 19. The board was keen to give more practice games before the core group for India under 19, World Cup can be formalised. The BCCI will have more kind of series in coming years,” sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

Vijay Yadav and Sanath Kumar to be assistant coach

Former India wicket keeper Vijay Yadav and renowned domestic coach Sanath Kumar will be traveling with the India under 19s for the Sri Lanka tour to assist WV Raman, who is the head coach. With Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma, two support staff currently in England with India A team, the board has decided to send two well known coaches as a back up with India under 19 team.

