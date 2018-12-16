Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill a run shy of maiden double

For the last hour or so of the day’s play, Yuvraj Singh stood with his pads on at the boundary rope and cheered Shubman Gill on, shouting words of encouragement as well as advice to bat with patience. Gill, 19, was closing in on a double hundred – he would end the day one run shy of the landmark – and his knock against Tamil Nadu at the PCA Stadium reminded observers of Yuvraj’s early days for Punjab at the same stadium. It was a dominant and fluent knock from a player tipped for big things in Indian cricket.

“It feels good when a player like Yuvraj paaji appreciates your batting and it means that I am on the right track,” said Gill after guiding the home team to a commanding 308 for 2 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s total of 215 in the first innings. “It was very important for me and the team to get through the situation initially as staying at the crease was not that easy in the start. This is also my first First-Class hundred at the PCA Stadium and it feels special as I have trained here for the last 10 years. My father Lakhwinder Singh was also watching the match and I know it will be an emotional moment for him too,” shared Gill, who had scored his maiden first-class hundred against Services in Amritsar last year.

Prior to Saturday, the Punjab batsman had amassed 471 runs at a strike rate of 69.46 in his five-match First-Class career. On Saturday, Gill scored at a strike rate of 102.7 for his 72 runs in the first session. Three consecutive boundaries off pacer K Vignesh set the tone for the knock. He brought up his hundred in style, with a big six. In all, he reeled off 21 fours and four sixes during his 234-ball stay. With skipper Mandeep Singh, who played a supporting role with his knock of 50, he has added 180 runs for the third wicket thus far.

“I see playing in U-19, First Class for India A and now Ranji Trophy as part of the step-by-step chances of achieving the ultimate goal for playing for India. There were times when I could not convert some of the starts, but I tell myself to see and analyse the conversion rate. Conversion rate jitna zyada hoga, India khelne ka chance utna zyada hoga,” shares Gill.

The last two years have also seen Gill spending a lot of time under the watchful eye of India A coach Rahul Dravid. “It’s been two years since I started training under Rahul sir. He knows and understands my game well and often tells me what’s good and what I need to do better. If I need to ask him anything, he is always ready to talk even if it is not related to batting.”

Dravid once told Gill not to go for aerial shots early in his innings. Big hitting is something that Gill, like Yuvraj, is fond of. After he was well set, Gill took the aerial route frequently on Saturday. “I have always practised aerial shots as I like them. I remember in 2017, we were playing in Mumbai against England U-19 and I got out cheaply in the first two matches, Rahul sir told me to control the aerial shots and I hit 138 and 160 runs in the next two matches. I still like to play aerial shots but the difference now is I play them when I am well set, or 100 ke bad (laughs),” added Gill.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 215 in 85 overs vs Punjab 308/2 in 79 overs (Shubman Gill 199 batting, Mandeep Singh 50 batting).