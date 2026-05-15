From title contenders to freefall: What’s gone wrong for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) looked like the team to beat in the first half of IPL 2026, winning six of their first seven matches and playing with the confidence of genuine title contenders. But the momentum has disappeared quickly for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, who slumped to a fifth straight defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Here are the key reasons behind the slide:

PBKS’ downturn has coincided with the drop in impact from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh at the top. During those six wins, the opening pair made 323 runs at an average of 53.8, including a 126-run stand against Delhi Capitals (DC), 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 61 against Chennai Super Kings.

In the five defeats, though, they have scored 171 runs at an average of 34.2. Against Gujarat Titans (GT) and SRH, PBKS were reduced to 2/2 and 4/2 in the powerplay. The pair did recover with partnerships of 78 against DC and 50 against MI, but the eventual target proved inadequate in both matches.

PBKS batting structure is built around quick starts. Once those partnerships shortened, pressure on the middle-order increased immediately.

Support bowlers fade

PBKS have two proven wicket-takers in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, but the support cast has let them down during the losing streak.

Xavier Bartlett took five wickets during the winning run, but in defeats, his numbers have worsened, with spells of 0/38 against GT and 0/53 against MI.

Marco Jansen’s dip has hurt more with the South African struggling for both control and wickets. His figures during the losing streak read: 0/41 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), 1/33 against GT, 0/61 against SRH, 0/45 against DC and 1/55 against MI. Marcus Stoinis, too, has taken only two wickets in the last five matches.

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Dropped chances

PBKS’ fielding has become another major problem during the losing streak. The SRH defeat summed it up best. Shashank Singh dropped Heinrich Klaasen on nine off Chahal, and the South African went on to score 69. Cooper Connolly then gave Ishan Kishan a life on 18, and he capitalised with a 32-ball 55 as SRH piled up 235/4.

Head coach Ricky Ponting admitted the issue had spread through the squad. “It has been a bit of a virus for us. We have put a lot of catches down this season. The boys have worked exceptionally hard this season,” he told JioHotstar during the SRH game.

The problems resurfaced against DC when Suryansh Shedge dropped Axar Patel on 26. The left-hander went on to score 56 in DC’s chase of 211, while cameras repeatedly caught a visibly frustrated Ponting after another missed chance.

Iyer also pointed to the fall in execution. “We need to go back to the drawing board on our fielding and bowling. In crucial moments, we are not able to capitalise,” he said after the defeat to DC.

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The missed opportunities have cost them dearly and eventually led to their losing run.

Middle order struggles

Most successful IPL teams rely heavily on middle-order depth and finishing power. PBKS have not consistently had that this season.

Nehal Wadhera has had a disappointing campaign, managing only 65 runs in eight matches. His best contribution during the winning run was 25 off 15 balls against DC. Since then, he hasn’t scored a run.

Shashank Singh’s drop-off has also hurt PBKS badly. Earlier in the season, he chipped in with 14 not out, 16 not out, 17 and 19 not out. During the losses, he has managed 4, 0 and 2.

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Only Stoinis has consistently contributed with the bat during the losing run, producing scores of 62, 40, 28 and 1.

Chahal neutralised

PKBS’ Yuzvendra Chahal during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo) PKBS’ Yuzvendra Chahal during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Chahal’s effectiveness during the winning run itself was modest, with four wickets in six victories. But during the losing streak, his usage by Iyer has come under scrutiny.

Against RR, Chahal took 3/36 in a middle-order stacked with right-handers. But against GT and DC, with left-handers controlling the chase, he was either under-utilised or not bowled at all in the second innings.

“I felt Shreyas Iyer made a tactical error by not using Yuzvendra Chahal. He should have bowled in the middle overs. Chahal is a proven match-winner with the ability to break partnerships. Not giving him the ball was a big mistake. He should have bowled at least one over, especially after the ball was changed at the end of the 13th over,” former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar told JioHotstar after the DC match.

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Not using Chahal as well as they can has only added to PBKS’ problems in the second half of the season.