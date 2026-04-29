Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer after first defeat of IPL 2026: Was just not our day

Punjab Kings tasted their first defeat of the season, in much the same way as it had meted out defeats to their opponents. The master-chasers were out-chased, when defending 224. Captain Shreays Iyer took the defeat stoically and said during the presentation: “Tonight just was not our day, one of those days where it did not go our way.”

He praised the batters for the application they showed on a surface he termed “tacky”, where the odd one ball kept low and slow. “I think 224 was a brilliant score – kudos to the batters. It was an exceptional performance on this pitch, which was tacky and slow. We fell short in our execution (with the ball). If you have a certain plan set, when you execute it well, you triumph. We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there.”