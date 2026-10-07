Punjab Kings teammate decodes change in Iyer’s hitting technique: ‘When Shreyas came at the start…’

One standout aspect of Shreyas Iyer’s century on Tuesday was his ability to accelerate after reaching his half-century, which he reached in 26 deliveries, and scoring the next 50 runs in just 16 deliveries. His power-hitting and technique seemed quite flawless against the spinners. His Punjab Kings teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal, decoded what has changed in Iyer’s approach to his innings.

“Definitely, attacking the mind. When Shreyas came at the start, he used to go back and play the cut. Now he comes across, and if the midwicket fielder is up, he has that option as well. If you bowl outside the off-stump, his reach is so good that he plays over cover and mid-off. So, the bowler gets slightly stuck there as to what he should do when he is not getting any help from the wicket,” the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler said on Star Sports.