‘On May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup’: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh

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After falling agonizingly short by just 6 runs in last year’s Indian premier League final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings‘ Shashank Singh said that he he pretty confident that his team will be playing the final again this year and lift the trophy.
“I know that on May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup. It’s not just a feeling, I know this. This will happen. It’s the self belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone,” Shashank said on ‘JioStar Press Room’.
“We will take it match by match because ultimate aim is to get a trophy. If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressure on us. So our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against GT, then against CSK and KKR,” he added. “To play the final and win is the ultimate goal. But we have to focus on every match, rectify our mistakes that will be easier. We are very motivated and excited that we are the same group. We are better prepared than last year,” he further said.
The Kings enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the 2025 season of the IPL, finishing at the top of the points table after a dominant league stage. They carried that momentum into the Playoffs but eventually fell short in the final, losing the title clash to RCB after coming so close to their maiden title. However, Punjab will look to build on that strong run in the upcoming campaign under Shreyas Iyer.
“It is more a mental game than skill game during the IPL. The past year didn’t go well for me as I had a spate of injuries and I couldn’t play competitive cricket much. My biggest goal is to make an impact for the team. Individual goals will be secondary because I want the team to win and I want a photo with the cup. I don’t like batting much in the nets, and I prefer to bat in the games beause my role requires to use the mind more than the skill set, stay calm under pressure,” Shashank opened up about his own preparations ahead of the 2026 season.
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