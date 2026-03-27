‘On May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup’: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh

After falling agonizingly short by just 6 runs in last year’s Indian premier League final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings‘ Shashank Singh said that he he pretty confident that his team will be playing the final again this year and lift the trophy.

“I know that on May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup. It’s not just a feeling, I know this. This will happen. It’s the self belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone,” Shashank said on ‘JioStar Press Room’.

“We will take it match by match because ultimate aim is to get a trophy. If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressure on us. So our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against GT, then against CSK and KKR,” he added. “To play the final and win is the ultimate goal. But we have to focus on every match, rectify our mistakes that will be easier. We are very motivated and excited that we are the same group. We are better prepared than last year,” he further said.