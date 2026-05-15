Punjab Kings qualification scenario: How can PBKS reach IPL 2026 Playoffs after 5 defeats

IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenario: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have endured a terrible patch of bad form right in the middle of their IPL 2026 campaign. PBKS’ staggering freefall has now extended to five successive defeats after a loss to Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday night.

After a wobbly batting effort that still ushered them to a 200-run total, Punjab floundered in defence as Mumbai snatched a rare win during their poor season. Already eliminated from the Playoffs race, Mumbai have put Punjab under great pressure now to pull themselves through to the Playoffs.

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Punjab’s move to their second base in Dharamsala has coincided with two losses now, the previous one occurring by 33 runs during a steep 236-run chase against SunRisers Hyderabad a few nights ago.

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenario

Punjab were on a phenomenal run since the start of the season, with Iyer and Co. bossing the park with an unbeaten run of seven consecutive matches. However, things changed drastically as they went on to drop the next five matches.

Having ceded the top spot over the last two weeks, Punjab are stranded on 13 points from 12 games, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of them.

Punjab’s next two matches are against RCB and Lucknow Super Giants, who are already eliminated from the Playoffs race.

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If they manage to win both games, Punjab could finish at 17 points and be secured of a top-four finish as only two other teams can be in contention to surpass the mark then. If they slip-up in either of the two remaining matches and earn only one win, Punjab will be all but out of contention as they will finish on 15 points. RCB and Gujarat Titans have already reached 16 points with SRH, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also in the race to reach 16 points.

Punjab will have their task cut out, but can still rest easy believing that their fate still lies in their own hands.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(IPL points table updated after PBKS vs MI game)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16 2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14 4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 0.355 13 5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 12 6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12 7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

PBKS remaining matches

PBKS vs RCB, May 17, 3:30 PM IST – Dharamsala

LSG vs PBKS, May 23, 7:30 PM IST – Lucknow