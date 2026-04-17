Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting: Want to challenge players, not control them

After the Punjab Kings rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) standings, head coach Ricky Ponting has spoken up about his role at the team and how he has empowered his players. Punjab Kings are now the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026, with four wins from the five IPL games they have played. They have only dropped points because of a rain-affected washout.

Against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Ponting’s side strode to a seven-wicket victory over the five-time champions.

Talking about his role at the team in enabling the Punjab Kings players, Ponting said, “For me, it starts with creating the right environment where every player feels valued and on the same page. As a coach, I’m there to support and challenge them, not to control them.