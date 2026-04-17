Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting: Want to challenge players, not control them

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After the Punjab Kings rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) standings, head coach Ricky Ponting has spoken up about his role at the team and how he has empowered his players. Punjab Kings are now the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026, with four wins from the five IPL games they have played. They have only dropped points because of a rain-affected washout.
Against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Ponting’s side strode to a seven-wicket victory over the five-time champions.
Talking about his role at the team in enabling the Punjab Kings players, Ponting said, “For me, it starts with creating the right environment where every player feels valued and on the same page. As a coach, I’m there to support and challenge them, not to control them.
“Even when they fail, they need to know that’s part of the game. In T20 cricket, you only need a few players to step up on any given day. So, it’s about building a strong group with clearly defined roles. That was a big part of our auction strategy as well, getting the right people in to shape the culture,” Ponting said in an interview with JioHotstar. “When players feel backed, like someone like Prabhsimran (Singh) or Shashank (Singh), they respond with performances, and that’s what ultimately drives results.”
One of the players Ponting highlighted, Prabhsimran, was the star of the show against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored an unbeaten 80 off just 39 balls to help Punjab chase down Mumbai’s target of 196 with 21 balls left. Captain Shreyas Iyer too scored a 35-ball 66.
“The batting, I’m not starting to run out of appreciation for what we’re doing, but we’re batting well,” Ponting was seen telling his team in a dressing room speech after the win.
“Prabh, I need to praise you because you didn’t get a lot of strike during the Powerplay. Most of your hard work had to be done outside of it, but you were so skillful, so calm, and so calculating. You’re batting as well as I’ve ever seen you bat.”
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