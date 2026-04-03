Big-hitting Punjab Kings hunt down 210 to beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Punjab Kings knocked down a target of 210 with eight balls to spare to beat the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chepauk Stadium. It was CSK’s sixth consecutive defeat at home and they have now lost their first two games of the season. Conversely, PBKS have started the 2026 season with two victories.

PBKS’s chase got off to a flying start, with Priyansh Arya blazing 39 runs in just 11 balls. Arya’s blitz ensured that the opening stand between him and Prabhsimran Singh produced 61 runs in just 26 balls before he fell to Matt Henry off the second ball of the fifth over.