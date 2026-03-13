Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin: ‘15,000 people on the streets just wanting to get a glimpse of Arshdeep Singh or Shreyas Iyer’

Punjab Kings reached their second Indian Premier League final last season since the inception of the tournament. The franchise that made some changes going into the previous season, such as bringing in Ricky Ponting as the Head Coach and Shreyas Iyer as the captain, saw some remarkable improvement in the way they performed. Brad Haddin, who is part of the coaching staff at the franchise, lauded Ponting’s contributions, and also spoke about the 15000 fans that were on the streets to witness skipper Iyer and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.

“We had a really successful year last year, Ricky Ponting came into the Kings franchise, and put his mark on it straightaway. We have uncovered some superstars of Indian cricket; they stood up, and now we have the opportunity to build on that,” Brad Haddin said on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.