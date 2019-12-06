Punjab Cricket Association secretary says team has potential to win Ranji Trophy this year

Madhu Sanghi and Ajay Mehra honoured

Two days after the Punjab Cricket Association announced the Punjab team under the captaincy of Mandeep Singh for the upcoming Ranji trophy, Puneet Bali, secretary, PCA believes that the team can reach the knock-out stages and also has the potential to win the trophy this time. Bali, who was elected as secretary two months ago, also wants to have a larger pool of players available for the team and counted it as one of his aims for the team.

“We are very hopeful about the team’s chances in the Ranji Trophy and we definitely believe that the Punjab team can reach the final or win the trophy. It’s a good team with the right kind of balance and we are also working on managing the work load of players. The rotation policy also ensures that maximum players get a chance to showcase their talent. I have seen in the past that sometimes players, who do well in Inter-District tournaments do not find place in the Punjab team or are not given chances. I have requested the coaches, captains, and selectors to broaden their thinking and we are all working on this aspect. In the multi-day format, it is important that there is little bit of rotation as a fast bowler bowls close to 60-70 overs in one match and it’s a long season,” said Bali on Thursday.

Bali also believes that spotting young talent and inducting them into the team at the right time will also create a larger pool of players for the state and such steps can also offer them variety in terms of selection of players according to the pitches and conditions. “The team has a lot of variety and it was one of the reasons we brought youngster Ashwani Kumar in the team. The first choice for left-arm pacer was Arshdeep Singh but with him getting injured, we picked up Ashwani Kumar. He is young and can bowl at a speed of 135kph. Our aim is not to have 3-4 fast bowlers but to have a pool of 7-8 fast bowlers,” added Bali.

Punit Bali, PCA Secretary, and Mandeep Singh, Punjab Ranji team captain, during the press conference at PCA on Thursday Punit Bali, PCA Secretary, and Mandeep Singh, Punjab Ranji team captain, during the press conference at PCA on Thursday

Prior to the Ranji Trophy, the Punjab team had competed in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 trophy. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, the team reached the super league before they were knocked out of the tournament.

Skipper Mandeep Singh will lead the 16-member Ranji trophy team, which includes Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul, youngster Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Mann apart from others. “I think this year, the Punjab team is much more organised and disciplined. Our coach Munish Bali has a huge role to play in making this happen and the credit also goes to Puneet Bali sir for creating the right kind of atmosphere for all of us. The team has got the right balance and the senior players also have to groom youngsters apart from trying to win the title. This year, whatever matches we have lost, we have lost them with a close margin and we are ready to fight in any situation. When Mumbai posted a total in excess of 250 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, the team had the belief to chase the total and we reached close. Such things too give the team confidence and the focus will be to hold our nerves at crucial situations and help the team win,” shared Singh.

Earlier in the day, Bali along with Punjab players honoured late Rakesh Sanghi, official statistician of Punjab and officiated as statistician in more than 200 International matched and 1000 domestic matches, posthumously and the certificate was given to Madhu Sanghi, wife of Rakesh Sanghi. Bali also honoured Ajay Mehra, former Punjab player, who represented the state from 1989-1999 in 46 First Class matches and was a member of Ranji Trophy winning Punjab team of 1993. Later the officials also unveiled photographs of Rakesh Sanghi and Ajay Mehra in PCA Hall of Fame.

