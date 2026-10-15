India batter Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket

Out-of-favour India batter Punam Raut announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The 37-year-old, who last played for India in 2021, shared the decision through a post on her Instagram page.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game,” Raut said. “Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport, it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever.”

Raut played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India, scoring 264 Test runs at an average of 44, including a highest of 130 against South Africa in Mysore in 2014. In ODIs, she made 2,299 runs at 34.83 with three centuries and 15 fifties, while her T20I career yielded 719 runs with four half-centuries.