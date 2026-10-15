India batter Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket

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Out-of-favour India batter Punam Raut announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The 37-year-old, who last played for India in 2021, shared the decision through a post on her Instagram page.
“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game,” Raut said. “Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport, it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever.”
Raut played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India, scoring 264 Test runs at an average of 44, including a highest of 130 against South Africa in Mysore in 2014. In ODIs, she made 2,299 runs at 34.83 with three centuries and 15 fifties, while her T20I career yielded 719 runs with four half-centuries.
She was part of the Indian squad that reached the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup final, where they lost to England by nine runs. “The 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career,” Raut said. “Although we fell just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women’s cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game.”
Raut also credited the Mumbai Cricket Association for shaping her early career. “My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey.”
She holds the record for the highest opening partnership in women’s ODIs, sharing a 320-run stand with Deepti Sharma against Ireland in 2017. Raut also made headlines in her final Test in 2021 for walking off despite being given not out by the on-field umpire after edging the ball behind in the pink-ball Test against Australia at Carrara.
(With PTI inputs)