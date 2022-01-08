Punam Raut disheartened after being left out of Women’s World Cup

India women’s team player Punam Raut expressed her disappointment after being left out from the upcoming 2022 ICC ODI World Cup squad. Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.

Along with Punam, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey were on Thursday dropped from the 15-member Indian women’s cricket squad announced for the tournament which will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Punam took to Twitter after the exclusion where she mentioned her batting record from last year.

“Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I’m extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad. In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played. It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing. Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India,” Punam wrote.

#TeamIndia squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti, Shafali, Yastika, Deepti, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Pooja, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (WK), Rajeshwari, Poonam. #CWC22 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/UvvDuAp4Jg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 6, 2022

Punam was India’s highest run-scorer during the 5-match ODI series against South Africa at home last year scoring 263 runs in 5 innings at an average of 87.67.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues had failed to hit the double figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Shikha Pandey has been similarly off colour.

The same 14-member squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs.