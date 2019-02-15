Toggle Menu
Pulwama terror attack: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar condemn ‘cowardly, dastardly, meaningless’ act

Retired and active Indian cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the Pulwama terror attack that has killed at least 40 CRPF jawans and extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

Several CRPF men were killed in an attack in Awantipora on Thursday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)
A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Indian cricketers paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, calling the attack ‘cowardly, dastardly, meaningless.’ A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force.

Virat Kohli said that he was “shocked” after hearing of the attack and extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and “speedy recovery of the injured jawans.”

Women’s cricket stalwarts Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj also condemned the attack.

India’s star openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also expressed their shock. Dhawan tweeted an image that contained verses from patriotic song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.’

Hardik Pandya appealed for helping the families of the victims “during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers.”

A number of others from the cricketing fraternity condemned the attack:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those responsible for the attack will pay “a heavy price.” “Those who did the heinous act will have to pay a heavy price. Those who supported it will definitely be punishment,” PM Modi said. “To all my colleagues, in ruling and Opposition, it’s a sensitive time. We need to speak in one voice because this battle is for us to win. We will face this together. We will not let those forces who want to destroy us be successful. We will not leave the dreams of those who died for us yesterday unfulfilled,” PM Modi added.

