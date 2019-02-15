Pulwama terror attack: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar condemn ‘cowardly, dastardly, meaningless’ act

A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Indian cricketers paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, calling the attack ‘cowardly, dastardly, meaningless.’ A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force.

Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless…… my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to “Service and Loyalty” @crpfindia! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 February 2019

Virat Kohli said that he was “shocked” after hearing of the attack and extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and “speedy recovery of the injured jawans.”

I’m shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 15 February 2019

Women’s cricket stalwarts Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj also condemned the attack.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of #PhulwamaTerrorAttack. My condolences & prayers to the families of #CRPFJawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. The nation owes you. #RIPBraveHearts — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) 15 February 2019

A day of mourning for India, for humanity. Pained. Who wants this? Who endorses this! Let's ask the right questions & give answers that offer solutions not accusations to stop this mindless killing of people. Let us stop blaming. Let us live. In peace. Let's value life! #Pulwama https://t.co/h8u5W3vQQZ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 14 February 2019

India’s star openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also expressed their shock. Dhawan tweeted an image that contained verses from patriotic song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.’

Bada dukh ho raha hai ki humare 40 soldier kal shaeed ho gaye. Sabse yehi request karta hoon ki unke liye prayers karengey and family ki strength ke liye dua karein. Aur poora yakeen hai ki humari fauj humare bhaiyon ki shaheedi ka badla lengi. ???????? pic.twitter.com/w4ORymnnoJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 15 February 2019

Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 15 February 2019

Hardik Pandya appealed for helping the families of the victims “during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers.”

Disturbed by the incident in #Pulwama. My thoughts are with the families and friends of our brave CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives for the country. Let’s all do our bit to help the families during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 15 February 2019

A number of others from the cricketing fraternity condemned the attack:

Deeply saddened by what happened yesterday with our CRPF jawans at #Pulwama .. Can’t just sit back and keep giving them warnings anymore. This has to end NOW! ???? — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) 15 February 2019

Prayers to the Jawans who lost their lives and those who injured yesterday in the terrorist attack.#phulwamaattack — Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) 15 February 2019

It’s very sad to know about yesterday’s #PulwamaAttack My heart felt condolences to families of our brave soldiers.. It’s high time to stop this cowardly act.. Need to stop terrorism, can’t digest this news.. people doing such act should know, they are digging their own graves.. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) 15 February 2019

Heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers in the #Pulwama attack.

Really disturbed to hear about this.

May their souls rest in peace and hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) 15 February 2019

Just read the news on the #KashmirTerrorAttack as was traveling and facing poor connections. Deeply saddened by this cowardly attack and the loss of the precious lives of our brave Jawans. My heartfelt condolences to the family of all our martyrs. #KashmirTerrorAttack — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 14 February 2019

My condolences to the family members of the brave sons of Mother India who have been martyred in #Pulwama . RIP???? — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) 14 February 2019

?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??…???? ?? ?????? ??? ???….??????

????????? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ?????? ??…???? ?? ?????? — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) 14 February 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those responsible for the attack will pay “a heavy price.” “Those who did the heinous act will have to pay a heavy price. Those who supported it will definitely be punishment,” PM Modi said. “To all my colleagues, in ruling and Opposition, it’s a sensitive time. We need to speak in one voice because this battle is for us to win. We will face this together. We will not let those forces who want to destroy us be successful. We will not leave the dreams of those who died for us yesterday unfulfilled,” PM Modi added.