Pulwama attack: India are putting blame on Pakistan without evidence, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement in the wake of the Pulwama attack and blasted the IMG-Reliance for pulling out from the production of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that educated people do not behave in such a manner.

Shahid Afridi during the T20 World Cup in India
Shahid Afridi blasted IMG-Reliance for pulling out of PSL. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Afridi said that India have blamed Pakistan without any evidence for the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a bus carrying the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq quoted Afridi as saying, “Without any proof they are putting all the blame onto Pakistan straight away. PM Imran Khan has once again spoken on this matter in a positive and clear way to explain that Pakistan wants to have good relations with not only India, but also Afghanistan, Iran and China.”

“You find out who your friends are at difficult times. What are they trying to show the world that they are educated? Educated people don’t behave in such a manner,” Afridi said.

Meanwhile, BCCI pulled down memorabilia and photos related to Pakistan cricket from its headquarters in Mumbai including autographed bats of Pakistani teams that competed against India and the famous photograph from the 1992 World Cup of Javed Miandad.

