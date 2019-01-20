Pujara’s pep-talk spurred team on

A dressing room is where strategies are chalked out and clarion calls made. This is precisely where Saurashtra had plotted their ultimate heist in their crunch quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh. At the end of the first two days, Saurashtra looked down and virtually out of the game, having conceded a first-innings lead of 177 runs.

However, during the mid-innings break, on Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara gave the team a pep talk in the confines of the dressing room. “The great plus was that we had Cheteshwar Pujara for this game, and he was the one who took the initiative to tell us, ‘guys, it’s a five-day game and we can come back in this game’,” captain Jaydev Unadkat said.

Pujara’s words did them wonders. Not that they had doubts about their abilities. But it helped them clear their minds more than anything else.

The fact that this was a five-day game also gave the team time and the confidence to mount a comeback in this knock-out game. “No one was thinking that we were out of the game. The talk in the team was it will be a two-innings game. Although, we didn’t do well in the first innings, even if we had, we still would have been on our toes,” Unadkat said.

Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath concurs to this view when he said: “Yes, we played like it was a four-day game, and that was a factor that went against us. In such matches, players need to show a bit more patience, and because there was more time, it gave Saurashtra a chance to make a comeback.”

Only Ankit Rajpoot and Saurabh Kumar from this UP squad have the experience of featuring in five-day games.

Two days after Pujara’s dressing-room talk, Saurashtra romped home after sealing a record 372-run chase with ease. In doing so, they also clinched their first ever win against Uttar Pradesh in their 8th Ranji Trophy match.