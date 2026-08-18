‘Should have done better’: Pujara criticises India bowler after Galle Test Day 3

India's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the least economical bowler, conceding 65 runs at 4.64 per over with a solitary wicket. (CREIMAS)

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was partly critical of India’s bowling performance against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-affected Galle Test on Monday.

After closing their first innings at 462 in the first over of the day, India bundled out the hosts for 262. However, despite having Sri Lanka five down for 90, India were briefly thwarted by a strong sixth-wicket partnership between Sonal Dinusha and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella.

While left-arm spinner Manav Suthar emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 62, Pujara said that wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not incisive during his spells. The wrist-spinner was the least economical bowler, conceding 65 runs at 4.64 per over with a solitary wicket.