Pujara accepts Ashwin’s challenge and wallops his first 6 in two years

India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays shot during the day two of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai. (AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara finally accepted Ravichandran Ashwin’s challenge and smashed a six against a spinner.

On the second day of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the 33-year-old latched on a half-tracker from Ajaz Patel and pulled it over the mid-wicket for a maximum. It was his first six in two years. His last one was against South Africa in 2019.

Earlier this year, before the Test series against England, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had challenged Pujara to hit a six off any spinner.

In a conversation with India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin said he will shave half his moustache and come out to play if Pujara completes the challenge.

“Will we ever see Pujara hit an off-spinner over the top?” asked Ashwin.

To this, Rathour replied: “Work-in-progress. I’m trying to convince him that at least once go over the top. He is still not convinced, He is giving me great reasons.”

After Rathour’s response, Ashwin has posed an ‘open challenge’ for the Indian batsman.

“If he goes over the top against Moeen Ali or any other spinner stepping down the wicket in this English series that we gonna play, I will take half my moustache out and come to play the game. This is an open challenge,” Ashwin opens up about his challenge.

To this Rathour, replied: “That’s a great challenge to put across. Let’s hope that he takes it up. I don’t think he will take it up,” Rathour said.