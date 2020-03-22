Puducherry cricket board opens dorm doors for patients

Pondicherry team pose for a group picture ahead of their first Ranji Trophy match against Bihar. (Twitter/CAPondicherry) Pondicherry team pose for a group picture ahead of their first Ranji Trophy match against Bihar. (Twitter/CAPondicherry)

Cricket Association of Pondicherry has offered the dormitories in its cricket campus to be used for Corona patients. In a letter to Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, P Damodaran, former president of CAP and state cricket nominee for BCCI meetings, offered the services.

”We had built a dormitory for two cricket teams to stay comfortably i.e. 30 cricketers and dining, kitchen etc in our cricket campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry. We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 corona infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry,” Damodaran stated. Pondicherry has witnessed one positive corona case so far.

The CAP was inducted into the BCCI fold after Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators followed apex court orders to implement Lodha committee recommendations which gave power to each state to become a member and field one cricket team. Damodaran has said that state can use these services free of costs during any emergency situation. The Indian board had suspended all its domestic cricket including cash-rich Indian Premier League after the Indian government suspended all visas of foreign nationals.

Closure of cricket

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced the closure of cricket in the country. “In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, Women’s Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women’s Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice.”

