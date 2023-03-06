PSL: We are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam, says Shan Masood

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been facing a lot of criticism from former players over his captaincy and form, team-mate Shan Masood has come out in support of Azam. Masood, who is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Premier league’s eighth edition, backed captain Azam and shared how the team also backed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“We were ready to give our lives when Sarfaraz Ahmed was our captain, and now we are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam. He is an exceptional captain and he needs the team’s support. As a team, our goal is to play for the country and to perform our best to achieve this,” said the 33-year-old Pakistani top-order batsman while speaking with a local TV channel as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season eight and the team is currently at the fourth spot with three wins and three losses. The 28-year-old Pakistan captain was awarded the ICC’s ODI Player of the Year for his performance in 2022. Masood further shared that the team don’t get bothered by the criticism faced at home. “We watch a lot of news on criticism of the team but we don’t get bothered by them as our mutual goal is to play for our country,” said Masood.

Last week, Azam had refuted criticism of his captaincy as well batting approach. “Criticism will continue because it is not possible that everyone will speak in your favour. I always try to stay positive since it improves my level of confidence,” Azam had said.

Masood also praised Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and rated him as the number one bowler in the world. “If you are surviving Shaheen’s first over and also hitting a six, it means that you are playing very well as he is the number one bowler in the world right now” said Masood.