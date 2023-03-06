scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

PSL: We are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam, says Shan Masood

The Pakistani top-order batsman has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam amid criticism about his captaincy and batting approach

Babar Azam in action during a net session for Peshawar Zalmi. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
PSL: We are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam, says Shan Masood
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been facing a lot of criticism from former players over his captaincy and form, team-mate Shan Masood has come out in support of Azam. Masood, who is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Premier league’s eighth edition, backed captain Azam and shared how the team also backed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“We were ready to give our lives when Sarfaraz Ahmed was our captain, and now we are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam. He is an exceptional captain and he needs the team’s support. As a team, our goal is to play for the country and to perform our best to achieve this,” said the 33-year-old Pakistani top-order batsman while speaking with a local TV channel as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season eight and the team is currently at the fourth spot with three wins and three losses. The 28-year-old Pakistan captain was awarded the ICC’s ODI Player of the Year for his performance in 2022. Masood further shared that the team don’t get bothered by the criticism faced at home. “We watch a lot of news on criticism of the team but we don’t get bothered by them as our mutual goal is to play for our country,” said Masood.

Last week, Azam had refuted criticism of his captaincy as well batting approach. “Criticism will continue because it is not possible that everyone will speak in your favour. I always try to stay positive since it improves my level of confidence,” Azam had said.

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh win...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Masood also praised Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and rated him as the number one bowler in the world. “If you are surviving Shaheen’s first over and also hitting a six, it means that you are playing very well as he is the number one bowler in the world right now” said Masood.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:19 IST
Next Story

5 Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close