PSL: Video of Chris Lynn’s steaming head after getting out goes viral

Chris Lynn in the PSL (Screengrab)

Australian swashbuckling batsman Chris Lynn, who is known for his brand of attacking cricket in several T20 leagues around the world, playing for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars on Friday, played a 15-ball 30-run innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Chasing a target 133 in 12 overs, the opener lost his crucial wicket in the first ball of the 5th over. When an annoyed Lynn was walking off, smoke seemed to rise from his head when he took his cap off.

When Lynn removed his cap in disappointment, his head seemed to be releasing steam and social media went crazy about these visuals.

Qalandars were restricted by Zalmi to 116 for six. Samit Patel with 34 not out off 15 balls was the top-scorer for Qalandars in their failed chasing effort. Chris Lynn contributed 30 off 15 balls while Fakhar Zaman scored 22. Peshawar Zalmi registered an emphatic 16-run win in a rain-curtailed match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Persistent rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start which resulted in a 12-over aside match.

Chirs Lynn is a part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League this season kicking off on March 29. The opening match will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners up Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

