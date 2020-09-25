How Dean Jones helped Asif Ali’s daughter in fight with cancer

Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (File)

Former Australian batsman and popular cricket commentator Dean Jones’ passing away at a Mumbai hotel on Thursday shocked cricket fans from across countries. Social media flooded with images and videos of Jones doing commentary and analysis.

Following his death due to cardiac arrest, a screenshot of Deano’s conversation with the PSL team members starteed trending in which the former Islamabad United coach attempted to help team member Asif Ali in his struggle to save daughter from cancer.

General Manager of Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s franchise Islamabad United Rehan ul Haq, who had spent a lengthy spell with Jones during his three-year stint with the team shared a heartwarming screenshot, giving his fans a glimpse of the late Australian great’s personality.

After hearing about Deano’s untimely demise, Rehan shared the screenshot saying, “I normally wouldn’t share screenshots of any convos but I think ppl should know the kind of man #DeanJones was off the field. One of the most compassionate ppl. This he sent to me when Asif was going through a tough time, he believed in Asif & Asif delivered that season.”

I normally wouldn’t share screenshots of any convos but I think ppl should know the kind of man #DeanJones was off the field. One of the most compassionate ppl. This he sent to me when Asif was going through a tough time, he believed in Asif & Asif delivered that season. pic.twitter.com/xbhjsNVosc — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) September 24, 2020

In the WhatsApp conversation, Deano was saying,” I am thinking we should raise some money for Asif.. and his family…a donation from all the boys… to help him with expenses.”

Jones, 59, was in tears when addressing a post-match press conference in March 2019 when Asif Ali had found out that his daughter was suffering from cancer. He had smashed 10-ball 24 to take his side to a victory. Speaking at the press conference, Jones broke down while addressing Ali’s daughter condition.

Dean Jones in tears at today’s press conference when speaking about Asif Ali’s daughter pic.twitter.com/UMDWytP0Vu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 15, 2019

Read More:

Dean Jones: He made Australia great again

‘If Deano was here, he would have…’: Co-commentators remember the Professor, the player and the leader of the Dugout

Dean Jones dies: A struggle, some generous praise and a call for a moment of silence

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd