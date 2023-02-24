PSL sensation Ihsanullah’s dream: Taking Virat Kohli’s wicket and bowling faster than Umran Malik

Multan Sultan’s pacer Ihsanullah has set loftier goals after setting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on fire with his pace. The 20-year-old has bagged 12 wickets in five matches, is eager to bowl faster than India pacer Umran Malik and wants to take Virat Kohli’s wicket in the near future.

“Inshallah, koshish karunga. Umran Malik ne jo 157 kph pe ball kiya hai, main koshish karunga uss se upar karunga. Umran Malik se upar karunga, 160 karunga. (God willing, I will try. Umran Malik had recorded 157 kph, I will try to break his record. I will be aiming for the 160kph mark),” the youngster told paktv.tv in an interview.

I will break the record of indian pacer Umran Malik and also bowl at 160 kmph

It was a pleasure for me to get @imVkohli

Wicket #Ihsanullah #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/SGzJWHG8DZ — Hamza Ijaz (@HamzaEjaz367) February 22, 2023

The youngster also said his dream wicket would be of former India captain Virat Kohli.

“If I get the chance to represent Pakistan, I would want to take Virat Kohli’s wicket,” he said.

On his wickets in the PSL, Ihsanullah’s favourite is off Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy and Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam.

“My favourite wickets in the IPL has been off Jason Roy and Babar Azam,” he said.

“I want to keep performing for my team and end up being highest wicket-taker in the PSL,” he added.

Earlier, the youngster had harboured of making his debut against India in the World Cup and claiming a 5-wicket haul.

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul. I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah told Saamaa TV.

He became the new record holder for bowling the fastest four-over spell ever recorded by a bowler in PSL history.