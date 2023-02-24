scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

PSL sensation Ihsanullah’s dream: Taking Virat Kohli’s wicket and bowling faster than Umran Malik

Wickets of Jason Roy and Babar Azam are my favourites in the PSL, says Multan Sultan's pacer.

Multan Sultan pacer Ihshanullah celebrates a wicket. (Twitter/PSL)

Multan Sultan’s pacer Ihsanullah has set loftier goals after setting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on fire with his pace. The 20-year-old has bagged 12 wickets in five matches, is eager to bowl faster than India pacer Umran Malik and wants to take Virat Kohli’s wicket in the near future.

“Inshallah, koshish karunga. Umran Malik ne jo 157 kph pe ball kiya hai, main koshish karunga uss se upar karunga. Umran Malik se upar karunga, 160 karunga. (God willing, I will try. Umran Malik had recorded 157 kph, I will try to break his record. I will be aiming for the 160kph mark),” the youngster told paktv.tv in an interview.

The youngster also said his dream wicket would be of former India captain Virat Kohli.

“If I get the chance to represent Pakistan, I would want to take Virat Kohli’s wicket,” he said.

On his wickets in the PSL, Ihsanullah’s favourite is off Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy and Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam.

“My favourite wickets in the IPL has been off Jason Roy and Babar Azam,” he said.

“I want to keep performing for my team and end up being highest wicket-taker in the PSL,” he added.

Earlier, the youngster had harboured of making his debut against India in the World Cup and claiming a 5-wicket haul.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul. I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah told Saamaa TV.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

He became the new record holder for bowling the fastest four-over spell ever recorded by a bowler in PSL history.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 10:29 IST
Next Story

Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. witnesses a 30 per cent jump in its customer retention ratio

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close