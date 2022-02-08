PSL: Jason Roy’s quickfire 116 gets Quetta Gladiators over finish line

England’s Jason Roy, representing Quetta Gladiators in a Pakistani Super League match against Lahore Qalandars, devastated the latter’s bowling attack as he scored a quickfire 116 off just 57 balls.

Batting first, the Qalandars had scored 204/5 in 20 overs but Roy’s sublime innings, which consisted of 11 fours and 8 sixes, took the match away from them. He was finally caught by Haris Rauf off David Wiese’s delivery in the 16th over. Roy had lapped it and ended up finding the man at short fine leg.

The Gladiators won a tight match with just 3 balls to spare with 7 wickets in hand and the credit as well as plaudits will all go to Roy’s remarkable innings.

Roy had joined the Quetta Gladiators squad on Sunday ahead of this crucial match. His arrival helped Quetta change their plans as he provided a different dimension to an otherwise ordinary Gladiator side.

The Englishman returned from international duty as he was part of England’s T20 International squad who were up against the West Indians.

In the five-match T20I series, Roy produced a fluctuating performance; he scored 6 in the first T20I and followed that up with a 45-run knock which included six boundaries and two maximums. The third T20I saw Roy’s wicket fall for 19 runs as England were chasing a target of 225 runs by the West Indies. Roy then struck a 42-ball half-century in the fourth while ending the series with a two-boundary hit cameo.