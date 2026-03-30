PSL ball-tampering controversy: Fakhar Zaman charged by PCB, set to face ban for incident in Lahore vs Karachi match

Fakhar Zaman is facing the prospect of being banned for at least one match after he was charged with ball tampering in Lahore Qalanders’ match against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League on Sunday. According to reports, the left-handed batter has been accused of changing the condition of the ball during the match that Lahore lost.

The incident happened before the start of the final over of the chase, with Karachi needing 14 off the final over. At that point, television footage showed Fakhar, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf indulging in a conversation with the ball changing hands swiftly. Umpire Faisal Afridi, who was watching the interaction, immediately asked for the ball. And after a chat with the other on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula awarded five runs to Karachi as they found Lahore had changed the condition of the ball.