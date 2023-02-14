PSL 8: For me bowling to Babar Azam or a tailender is same, says Mohammad Amir

Ahead of their clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), pacer Mohammad Amir has downplayed the hype of a much-anticipated clash with Babar Azam. Amir’s Karachi Kings will take on Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes,” said Amir on the ARY News programme PSL Special.

“I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused.”

“My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same.”

Babar too had played down his rivalry with his former teammate from Karachi Kings.

“Competition is always good for the league. Not only Karachi, but every team has good quality local bowlers. That is why all foreigners play this league because it is a quality league,” Babar said. “When I play against any quality bowler, I stick to my basics.”

Ahead of the eighth edition of the PSL, skipper Babar Azam has left the franchise Karachi Kings and joined Peshawar Zalmi.

With 2,413 runs under his belt in 68 matches, the prolific right-hander is the all-time highest scorer of PSL.

During the last season, the Kings, led by Azam, became the first team to lose nine matches in a single edition of PSL.