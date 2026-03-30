PSL 2026: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sikandar Raza in trouble for security breach

Trouble is brewing in PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars after two of their players, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, have been accused of forcefully escorting four unauthorised visitors to the floor of the hotel where they were staying. According to reports, the Punjab Police have accused the two players of ‘serious breach of established security protocols’ and ‘disregarding directives’ ahead of their match against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The issue came to the limelight after Punjab Police letter to Lahore Qalanders went viral on social media. As per the letter, the Punjab police alleged that Lahore’s liaison officer approached the PCB’s security and anti-corruption official seeking permission to allow the four visitors known to Raza to meet him at the hotel room around 10:35 pm. After the request was denied, the franchise’s owner sought fresh permission around 11:00 PM, which too was declined on security grounds.