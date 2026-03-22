Why PSL 2026 will start with no fans in the stands, no opening ceremony, and will be restricted to just two venues

When the Pakistan Super League’s season starts from March 26, fans will not be allowed in the stands—at least for the initial games of the season. The tournament will also be held in just two venues (Karachi and Lahore) and the Opening Ceremony will not take place.

These ‘austerity’ measures are an indirect result of Israel and USA’s war with Iran. The war in West Asia had led to an ongoing fuel crisis leading the Pakistan government to limit movement of the public in the country.

Explaining the measures, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don’t know how long this war will last. Looking at all of this and after discussions with security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums for PSL games every day.