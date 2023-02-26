scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

PSL 2023: Eight CCTV cameras stolen from Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ahead of game, says Pakistani media

Pakistan media reported that thieves even lifted generator batteries and fibre cables for the CCTV cameras. The report also put the cost of the stolen equipment at “millions of rupees”.

Pakistan cricket, Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan, PSLPakistan Army soldiers at the Gaddafi Stadium to review security arrangements before a T20I clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (FILE IMAGE/Reuters)
Listen to this article
PSL 2023: Eight CCTV cameras stolen from Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ahead of game, says Pakistani media
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Eight closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to provide an additional layer of security for the ongoing Pakistan Super League have been stolen, according to media reports in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ARY News reported that thieves even lifted generator batteries and fibre cables for the CCTV cameras. The report also put the cost of the stolen equipment at “millions of rupees”.

Gaddafi Stadium hosted its game of PSL 8 on Sunday, a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Until Saturday, only Karachi and Multan had hosted PSL games this season.

Lahore is scheduled to host four more games in the league stage, before hosting the entire playoff action, including the final on March 19.

Also Read
Harbhajan Singh, bhajji, Harbhajan Singh retirement, Harbhajan Singh india, india Harbhajan Singh sports news, indian express
Team India can have two coaches... bring in someone who understands the d...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...

It must be noted that security for cricket games at Lahore has always been heightened considering in 2009 the city saw a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team while they were on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium from their hotel. In that attack, six Sri Lankan players were wounded while six security personnel and two civilians had lost their lives.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

Manipur: Sainik School dormitory gutted in major fire, no casualties reported

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close