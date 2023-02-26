PSL 2023: Eight CCTV cameras stolen from Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ahead of game, says Pakistani media

Eight closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to provide an additional layer of security for the ongoing Pakistan Super League have been stolen, according to media reports in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ARY News reported that thieves even lifted generator batteries and fibre cables for the CCTV cameras. The report also put the cost of the stolen equipment at “millions of rupees”.

Gaddafi Stadium hosted its game of PSL 8 on Sunday, a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Until Saturday, only Karachi and Multan had hosted PSL games this season.

Lahore is scheduled to host four more games in the league stage, before hosting the entire playoff action, including the final on March 19.

It must be noted that security for cricket games at Lahore has always been heightened considering in 2009 the city saw a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team while they were on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium from their hotel. In that attack, six Sri Lankan players were wounded while six security personnel and two civilians had lost their lives.