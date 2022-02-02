PSL 2022: Twitter abuzz after Tim David’s 29-ball 71

Tim David played a fantastic inning of 71 in just 29 balls in the match against Islamabad United. (Twitter)

Multan Sultans’ batter Tim David has hogged limelight for his 29-ball 71 in the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday. In the match against Islamabad United, David made a terrific partnership with Rilee Rossouw and helped Multan Sultans from 84 for three after 11 overs to 217 for five in 20 overs. Both clobbered 10 fours and 12 sixes between them. As a result, Multan Sultans outplayed Islamabad United by 20 runs.

What a knock from Tim David – 71 runs from just 29 balls including 6 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 244.83 – 60 runs through boundaries – came when Multan was 78 for 3 from 10.2 over. pic.twitter.com/wfmlScCfQt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2022

Well played Tim David 71(29). PSL also very beneficial for young foreign cricketers, PSL has become a big brand. #PSL7 — Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) February 1, 2022

The defending champions won straight for the fourth time. This victory was the second successive one after losing the toss and defending the target. In the two matches that they have played, it was Islamabad United’s first defeat.

The right-hander has been a regular sight in the different leagues across the globe. David has played for Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in BBL, St Lucia Kings in Caribbean Premier League. Also, he was a part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League as he represented RCB in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021.

The Singapore-based player was born on March 16, 1996. So far, he has played 14 T2OIs for Singapore. His father is also a cricketer who also donned Singapore’s jersey.



David, 25, has scored 558 runs in the 14 T20Is he has played and also amassed 4 half-centuries. In the 16 List A matches, he has 745 runs in his kitty. His best score was against Warwickshire as he hit an unbeaten 140 runs.

Twitter reactions:

Tim David, Devdutt are two players I fear 2021 batch who gonna give us pain for RCB like KL Rahul. — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 1, 2022

Tim David is an excellent T20 batsman in lots of respects, but his record against leg spin – particularly as a right-hander – is remarkable. He averages 59 against leg spin in T20, striking at 154. #HBLPSL7 #IUvMS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 1, 2022