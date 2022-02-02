scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
PSL 2022: Twitter abuzz after Tim David’s 29-ball 71

The defending champions won straight for the fourth time. This victory was the second successive one after losing the toss and defending the target.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: February 2, 2022 11:44:33 am
Tim david, tim david psl, psl, psl tim david, sports news, indian expressTim David played a fantastic inning of 71 in just 29 balls in the match against Islamabad United. (Twitter)

Multan Sultans’ batter Tim David has hogged limelight for his 29-ball 71 in the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday. In the match against Islamabad United, David made a terrific partnership with Rilee Rossouw and helped Multan Sultans from 84 for three after 11 overs to 217 for five in 20 overs. Both clobbered 10 fours and 12 sixes between them. As a result, Multan Sultans outplayed Islamabad United by 20 runs.

The defending champions won straight for the fourth time. This victory was the second successive one after losing the toss and defending the target. In the two matches that they have played, it was Islamabad United’s first defeat.

The right-hander has been a regular sight in the different leagues across the globe. David has played for Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in BBL, St Lucia Kings in Caribbean Premier League. Also, he was a part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League as he represented RCB in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021.

The Singapore-based player was born on March 16, 1996. So far, he has played 14 T2OIs for Singapore. His father is also a cricketer who also donned Singapore’s jersey.

David, 25, has scored 558 runs in the 14 T20Is he has played and also amassed 4 half-centuries. In the 16 List A matches, he has 745 runs in his kitty. His best score was against Warwickshire as he hit an unbeaten 140 runs.

Twitter reactions:

