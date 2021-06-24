PSL 2021 Final, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their fourth PSL final (Source: PSL/Twitter)

PSL 2021 Final Live Score Streaming: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will go up against Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi in their first-ever Pakistan Super League final. Sultans registered a convincing win over table-toppers Islamabad United to reach the final whereas Zalmi beat Karachi Kings and Islamabad in both eliminators to reach their fourth PSL final. Peshawar Zalmi have been PSL winners in the 2017 edition. Opener Hazratullah Zazai’s form will be a big positive for Riaz’s team going into the final. Rizwan has a chance to be the top-scorer of the tournament. The wicketkeeper has scored 470 runs from 11 matches at an average of 47 including four half-centuries.

When and what time will Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final begin?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final will begin on June 24 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final taking place?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final is going to take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021?

The live telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final will be available on Sony Six/Sony Six HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final?

The live stream of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz(c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Khalid Usman, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Sameen Gul, Haider Ali, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Fidel Edwards

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Hammad Azam, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz