PSL 2021 Final, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Pakistan Super League final

PSL 2021 Final Live Score

PSL 2021 Final Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score Online: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will go up against Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi in their first-ever Pakistan Super League final.

Sultans registered a convincing win over table-toppers Islamabad United to reach the final whereas Zalmi beat Karachi Kings and Islamabad in both eliminators to reach their fourth PSL final. Peshawar Zalmi have been PSL winners in the 2017 edition. Opener Hazratullah Zazai’s form will be a big positive for Riaz’s team going into the final. Rizwan has a chance to be the top-scorer of the tournament. The wicketkeeper has scored 470 runs from 11 matches at an average of 47 including four half-centuries.