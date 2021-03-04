PSL 2021 postponed after three more players test positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan Super League 2021 has been postponed with immediate effect after three more unnamed players tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total count to seven.

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” an official release from the PCB stated.

The PCB said in a statement that the three players are from two different teams and they will now self-isolate themselves for 10 days.

“The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms,” the PCB said.

Earlier, England batsman Tom Banton had claimed that he was one of the two foreign players who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing PSL 2021 and he has been put under isolation.

PCB had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. On Monday, Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed had tested positive for the virus.

(with PTI inputs)