Imam-ul-Haq trolls Mohammad Hafeez for taking a pee break in PSL 2020 playoffs

Lahore Qalandars' Mohammad Hafeez was trolled by Peshawar Zalmi's Imam-ul-Haq.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Imam-ul-Haq poked some fun at Lahore Qalandars’ Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday after Pakistan Super League (PSL) returned to action with its playoffs after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

After the PSL 2020 was forced into a break after the completion of its league stage back in March, the tournament resumed with its qualifier and first eliminator on November 14.

In Peshawar’s eliminator with Lahore, the Wahab Riaz-led side posted 170/9 at the end of 20 overs with the help of Faf du Plessis (31), Shoaib Malik (39), and Hardus Viljoen (37).

Chasing 171, the Sohail Akhtar-led Lahore were staging a decent recovery in the 12th over of the innings. After Ben Dunk was dismissed by Mohammad Irfan off the first ball of the over, Hafeez also ran back to the dressing room.

During the time-out, commentator Ramiz Raja interfered in a group huddle of Peshawar’s Wahab Riaz, Imam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik. When Raja went on to ask the players about their conversation, Riaz and Malik jokingly said, “We are just hoping that Imam becomes a better wicketkeeper.”

When Raja furthered the conversation by wittily asking if they can time out Hafeez, Imam jumped at the opportunity to troll the Pakistan veteran which left the commentator in splits.

“For two consecutive overs, Hafeez has been complaining about how he wants to go to the loo,” said Imam.

Soon after, Hafeez returned to the middle and the play resumed. The 40-year-old picked up the pace of Lahore’s innings as he played a match-winning knock (74 off 46) to take his team over the line.

Lahore Qalandars won the match by five wickets as they chased the target with six balls to spare in the end. They will next face Multan Sultans in Karachi on Sunday in the second eliminator.

