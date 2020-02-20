PSL 2020 Live Streaming, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Stream: Defending champions start off new season

PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score, QUE vs ISL Live Score: This is the opening match of the season. (Twitter/TeamQuetta) PSL 2020 Live Cricket Score, QUE vs ISL Live Score: This is the opening match of the season. (Twitter/TeamQuetta)

The fifth edition of Pakistan’s franchise T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL), is set to begin from Thursday (February 20), with the opening match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta are the defending champions from last season. Islamabad United also have a strong squad and have won two PSL titles in the past.

Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are the other franchises competing in the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fawad Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi (wk), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

When is the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United?

The PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will take place on Thursday, February 20.

Where is PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United?

The PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be played in Karachi.

What time does PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United start?

PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United?

PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be televised on the D-Sport Network

How do I follow the live streaming of PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United?

Live streaming of the PSL is available on the D-Sport mobile app. You can also catch the live updates of the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd