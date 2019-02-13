PSL 2019: Sunil Narine to miss start of the season

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine will miss the opening few games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 due to a finger injury he picked up and aggravated during the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His participation thereon in the tournament will be subject to rehabilitation and results of the medical exam.

Advertising

Narine’s services were acquired by Quetta Gladiators from Lahore Qalandars in the pre-season trade. His absence will come as a major blow to the Gladiators who had built their spin bowling effort around him with Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Asghar potentially acting as support cast. Gladiators have called up leg-spinner Max Waller as his cover.

Narine, a mystery spinner, has 10 wickets in nine PSL matches at an average of 20.40.

“Obviously, you cannot like for like replacement of a big player like Narine but we have drafted in Waller and we are confident that he will add value to our team,” said Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan.

“It’s a blow just before the start of PSL but we will try to cope with it. We have got the depth in our squad as there are plenty other match-winners. We wish Narine a quick recovery and hope to welcome him very soon during HBL PSL.”

Gladiators get their PSL 2019 campaign underway on February 15 when they take on last year’s runners-up Peshawar Zalmi.

Advertising

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sunil Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Ahsan Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah, Harry Gurney