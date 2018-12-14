PSL 2019: Schedule, Time table, Fixtures, Dates and Timings of Pakistan Super League 4

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the complete schedule of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday. The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League will begin from 14th February with the first match featuring Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars. There will be a total of six teams competing in the 32-day tournament – Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. Each team will face other teams twice before heading into the playoffs. The final of the tournament will be played on March 17, 2019 in Karachi. As far as the venues are concerned Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host the UAE leg, while Lahore and Karachi will host the concluding eight matches. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League:
February 14, Thursday (Dubai)
Opening Ceremony, Match 1- Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
February 15, Friday (Dubai)
Sixth Team vs Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
February 16, Saturday (Dubai)
Islamabad United vs Sixth Team, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
February 17, Sunday (Dubai)
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
February 20, Wednesday (Sharjah)
Quetta Gladiators vs Sixth Team
February 21, Thursday (Sharjah)
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
February 22, Friday (Sharjah)
Sixth Team vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
February 23, Saturday (Sharjah)
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
February 24, Sunday (Sharjah)
Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
February 26, Tuesday (Dubai)
Sixth Team vs Islamabad United
February 27, Wednesday (Dubai)
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
February 28, Thursday (Dubai)
Sixth Team vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
March 1, Friday (Dubai)
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Sixth Team vs Quetta Gladiators
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
March 4, Monday (Abu Dhabi)
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings vs Sixth Team
March 5, Tuesday (Abu Dhabi)
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
March 7, Thursday (Karachi)
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
March 9, Saturday (Lahore)
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
March 10, Sunday (Karachi, Lahore)
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars vs Sixth Team
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
March 12, Tuesday (Lahore)
Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)
March 13, Wednesday (Karachi)
Qualifier (1 vs 2)
March 15, Friday (Karachi)
Eliminator 2
March 17, Sunday (Karachi)
Final