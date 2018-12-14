PSL 2019: Schedule, Time table, Fixtures, Dates and Timings of Pakistan Super League 4

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the complete schedule of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday. The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League will begin from 14th February with the first match featuring Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars. There will be a total of six teams competing in the 32-day tournament – Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. Each team will face other teams twice before heading into the playoffs. The final of the tournament will be played on March 17, 2019 in Karachi. As far as the venues are concerned Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host the UAE leg, while Lahore and Karachi will host the concluding eight matches. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League:

February 14, Thursday (Dubai)

Opening Ceremony, Match 1- Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

February 15, Friday (Dubai)

Sixth Team vs Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

February 16, Saturday (Dubai)

Islamabad United vs Sixth Team, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

February 17, Sunday (Dubai)

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

February 20, Wednesday (Sharjah)

Quetta Gladiators vs Sixth Team

February 21, Thursday (Sharjah)

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

February 22, Friday (Sharjah)

Sixth Team vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

February 23, Saturday (Sharjah)

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

February 24, Sunday (Sharjah)

Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

February 26, Tuesday (Dubai)

Sixth Team vs Islamabad United

February 27, Wednesday (Dubai)

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

February 28, Thursday (Dubai)

Sixth Team vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

March 1, Friday (Dubai)

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Sixth Team vs Quetta Gladiators

March 4, Monday (Abu Dhabi)

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings vs Sixth Team

March 5, Tuesday (Abu Dhabi)

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

March 7, Thursday (Karachi)

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

March 9, Saturday (Lahore)

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

March 10, Sunday (Karachi, Lahore)

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars vs Sixth Team

March 12, Tuesday (Lahore)

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

March 13, Wednesday (Karachi)

Qualifier (1 vs 2)

March 15, Friday (Karachi)

Eliminator 2

March 17, Sunday (Karachi)

Final