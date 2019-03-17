PSL 2019 final Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi final?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Quetta Gladiators will enter their third Pakistan Super League final in four years as they attempt to win their maiden title. The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed will have to contest against the runners-up of the previous season, Peshawar Zalmi, who were placed at the top of the table in the round robin stage.

Peshawar have suffered four defeats in the season, three of which came at the hands of Gladiators. Quetta has maintained a 100 per cent record against Zalmi this season and will hope that they can continue to do the same in the final, when it matters the most.

When is PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi?

The PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Where is PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi?

The PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be played in Karachi.

What time does PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi start?

PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi?

PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will not be televised in India.

How do I follow the live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match?

You can catch the live updates of the PSL 2019 final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on indianexpress.com.