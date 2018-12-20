PSL 2019: Multan Consortium bags franchise rights for sixth team

Multan Consortium led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Khan Tareen won the bid for the ‘Sixth Team’ in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday. The bidding for the sixth team was held in Lahore wherein Tareen and Co. exceeded the reserve price set by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The reserve price was $5.21 million per annum for a period of seven years. “The Multan Consortium led by Ali Tareen has won the franchise rights for the sixth team, by exceeding the reserve price,” PSL confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

Breaking: The Multan Consortium led by Ali Tareen has won the franchise rights for the sixth team, by exceeding the reserve price.#HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/2ilyngfJBI — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) 20 December 2018

Ali Tareen is a young politician from Lodhran and had expressed his interest to buy PSL’s franchise Multan Sultans. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to announce that the bid for the sixth franchise has been submitted. “I have made full efforts to retain the team in South Punjab,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the PCB had terminated the franchise agreement of Multan Sultans after they failed to meet their financial obligations. Thereafter the (PCB) has invited bids from interested parties for the rights to the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).