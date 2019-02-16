PSL 2019, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Streaming: What time is Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Defending champions Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in the first match of the day in the Pakistan Super League. Islamabad started off their title defence on a winning note, beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the season opener. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost to Karachi Kings by seven runs in their first match of the season.

Karachi were fired to a total of 183/6, largely thanks to a 157-run opening partnership between Babar Azam and Liam Livingston. Mohammad Amir then led the bowling attack and his four wickets ensured that Multan finish the match on 176/9. Islamabad, on the other hand, were given a target of 172 by Lahore to chase. It looked like they might fall behind when they were reduced 118/5 in the 15th over. But Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali’s late charge gave the champions a remarkable win.

When is Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL T20 match?

The PSL T20 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Where is Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL T20 match?

The T20 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL T20 match begin?

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans T20 match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL T20 match?

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans T20 match will broadcast on D-Sport.

How do I watch online live streaming of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL T20 match?

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on http://www.cricketgateway.com website and mobile application, JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.